Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel has hired Eitan Tabak as partner in its corporate department. He joins the firm in New York from Morrison Cohen.

Gregory Plotko is now partner in Richards Kibbe & Orbe's New York office. He joins the bankruptcy practice from Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XjUQPf