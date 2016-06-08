Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - June 8, 2016

Former chief of the Civil Division in the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York Sara Shudofsky has joined Arnold & Porter as partner in the firm’s New York office. She will focus on internal corporate investigations, False Claims Act matters and commercial litigation.

Foley & Lardner has hired Jocelyn Lavallo as of counsel in the firm’s finance and financial institutions practice in New York. She moves over from Chadbourne & Parke.

