Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - June 8, 2016
June 8, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - June 8, 2016

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

Former chief of the Civil Division in the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York Sara Shudofsky has joined Arnold & Porter as partner in the firm’s New York office. She will focus on internal corporate investigations, False Claims Act matters and commercial litigation.

Foley & Lardner has hired Jocelyn Lavallo as of counsel in the firm’s finance and financial institutions practice in New York. She moves over from Chadbourne & Parke.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1tgHJ4L

