Kristen Chang Winckler is now partner in Ropes & Gray's tax practice in New York. She moves over from Paul Hastings.

Deborah Reperowitz is now a member in McGlinchey Stafford's New York office. She joins the commercial litigation practice from Troutman Sanders.

