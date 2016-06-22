FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - June 22, 2016
June 22, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - June 22, 2016

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

Jones Day has hired James Sottile as partner in its business and tort practice in New York. He joins the firm from Zuckerman Spaeder. Jones Day has also added Maxwell Fox as partner in Tokyo. He joins the intellectual property practice from Paul Hastings.

Jason Vigna has left Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom to join Katten Muchin Rosenman as partner in the firm's securities litigation and enforcement practice in New York.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28MZJ0Q

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
