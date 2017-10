Latham & Watkins has hired Michael Lacovara as partner in its litigation and trial department in New York. He moves over from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and will continue to focus on antitrust and complex commercial disputes.

Eric Weisblatt has left Wiley Rein to join Hunton & Williams as partner in the firm’s intellectual property practice in Washington.

