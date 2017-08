Jed Davis is now partner in Day Pitney's government enforcement and white collar criminal defense practice in New York. He moves over from his own firm.

Employment law firm Littler Mendelson has hired Gary Glaser as shareholder in its Long Island, New York, office. He moves over from Seyfarth Shaw.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29pYlyH