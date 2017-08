Bryan McGee is now of counsel in Gibson Dunn & Crutcher's New York office. He will continue to represent private investment funds, moving over from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.

James McGuire has left Dechert to join litigation boutique Holwell Shuster & Goldberg as partner in New York.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2abwAdD