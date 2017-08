Dentons has added Brian Raftery as partner in its trusts, estates and wealth preservation practice. He joins the firm's New York and Short Hills, New Jersey, offices from Herrick Feinstein.

Samuel Levy has joined Blank Rome as partner in the firm's corporate litigation group, moving over from Wuersch & Gering.

