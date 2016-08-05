Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Aug. 4, 2016

Allen & Overy has added a five-attorney leveraged finance team in New York. Senior partner Scott Zemser joins from White & Case along with partners Alan Rockwell and Judah Frogel. Rajani Gupta joins as partner from Proskauer. Todd Koretzky joins as partner from Milbank. Zemser joins as co-head of the global leveraged finance group

Samuel Levy has left Wuersch & Gering to join Blank Rome as partner in the firm's corporate litigation practice in New York.

Ira Herman is now partner in Blank Rome's finance, restructuring and bankruptcy practice. He joins the firm in New York from Thompson & Knight.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2anEzmf