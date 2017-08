Gibson Dunn & Crutcher has added John Squires as partner in New York. He joins the IP transactions practice from Perkins Coie.

Amanda Persaud has left Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz to join Ropes & Gray as partner in the firm's private investment funds practice in New York.

