Gibson Dunn & Crutcher has added John Pollack as partner in New York. He moves over from Schulte Roth & Zabel's M&A and securities group where he was co-chair.

Denver Edwards has joined Bressler Amery & Ross as a principal in the firm's securities practice. He joins the firm in New York from Bryant Rabbino.

