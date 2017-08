Tracy Bacigalupo has joined Morrison & Foerster as partner in the firm's corporate department in New York, moving over from Foley & Lardner.

White & Case has added Virginia Chavez Romano as partner in its New York office. She joins the global white collar practice from the Department of Justice where she was an associate deputy attorney general and executive director of the financial fraud enforcement task force.

