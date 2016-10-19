Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Oct. 19, 2016

Patent litigator David Manspeizer has joined Morrison & Foerster as partner in New York, moving over from WilmerHale. Greg Chopskie has joined Morrison & Foerster's IP practice as partner in Washington from Gilead Sciences, where he was associate general counsel.

Mayer Brown has added Daniel Stein, former chief of the criminal division in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, as partner in the firm's litigation and dispute resolution practice in New York. He will lead the firm's global regulatory and investigations group and be co-leader of the white collar defense and compliance group.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ekh5p9