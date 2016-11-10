Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Nov. 10, 2016

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations for Special Political Affairs David Pressman has joined Boies Schiller & Flexner as partner in New York.

K&L Gates has hired Martin Gusy and Matthew Weldon as partners in its international arbitration practice. They join in New York from Cozen O'Connor. K&L Gates has also added Joseph Condo as partner in its energy and infrastructure projects and transactions practice in Chicago. He joins from Invenergy where he was general counsel.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fFvwQg