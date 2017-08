Edward Dougherty has joined Herbert Smith Freehills as partner in New York. He joins the LatAm project finance practice from Allen & Overy in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

King & Spalding has hired Brian Betancourt as partner in the global finance practice. He joins the firm in New York from Alston & Bird.

