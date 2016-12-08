Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Dec. 8, 2016

Venable has added Sung Hyun Hwang as partner in New York. He joins the tax and wealth planning team from Herrick Feinstein. Venable has also added Jonathan Lurie, William Burford, Andrew Copans and Jason Trenton to its tax and wealth planning practice. They join the firm as partners in Los Angeles from McDermott Will & Emery.

Weil, Gotshal & Manges has added Kevin Arquit as partner in New York. He joins the firm as co-head of the global antitrust/competition practice.

