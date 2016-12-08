FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Dec. 8, 2016
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 8, 2016 / 11:43 AM / 8 months ago

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Dec. 8, 2016

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

Venable has added Sung Hyun Hwang as partner in New York. He joins the tax and wealth planning team from Herrick Feinstein. Venable has also added Jonathan Lurie, William Burford, Andrew Copans and Jason Trenton to its tax and wealth planning practice. They join the firm as partners in Los Angeles from McDermott Will & Emery.

Weil, Gotshal & Manges has added Kevin Arquit as partner in New York. He joins the firm as co-head of the global antitrust/competition practice.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gnymfG

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.