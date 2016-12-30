Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Dec. 30, 2016

Mayer Brown has added Bryan Barreras as partner in New York. He joins the banking and finance and fund finance practices from Societe Generale. Mayer Brown has also hired Fabian Hartwich in its real estate practice in Frankfurt, Germany. He moves over from Berwin Leighton Paisner.

Katherine Goldstein, chief of the Securities and Commodities Task Force at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, will join Milbank Tweed Hadley & McCloy at the start of the year as partner in the firm's litigation department.

