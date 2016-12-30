FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Dec. 30, 2016
December 30, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 8 months ago

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Dec. 30, 2016

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

Mayer Brown has added Bryan Barreras as partner in New York. He joins the banking and finance and fund finance practices from Societe Generale. Mayer Brown has also hired Fabian Hartwich in its real estate practice in Frankfurt, Germany. He moves over from Berwin Leighton Paisner.

Katherine Goldstein, chief of the Securities and Commodities Task Force at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, will join Milbank Tweed Hadley & McCloy at the start of the year as partner in the firm's litigation department.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hyXxfW

