Trusts and estates attorney Seth Slotkin has joined Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld as partner in New York. He joins the private client services group from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan.

Gregg Roberts is now partner in Reed Smith's tax group in New York. He moves over from Morrison & Foerster.

