Kerry Smith has joined Greenspoon Marder as a shareholder and team chair of the entertainment law practice group, television and film group. She joins in New York from Shukat Arrow Hafer Weber & Herbsman.

Winston & Strawn has added Robin Feiner as partner in its corporate department in New York. She moves over from Proskauer Rose.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iniWWF