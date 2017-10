James Quinn has left Weil Gotshal & Manges to join national trial boutique Berg & Androphy as of counsel in New York.

Former CBS tax counsel Alvan Bobrow has joined Akerman as partner in New York. He moves over from Mayer Brown where he was leader of the national state and local tax group.

