Gibson Dunn & Crutcher has added Brian Rosenthal as partner in New York. He joins the intellectual property practice from Mayer Brown.

Proskauer Rose has added healthcare partner David Manko to its New York office. He joins from Rivkin Radler where he was chair of the health services group.

