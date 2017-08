Sarah Coyne is now partner in Weil Gotshal & Manges' white collar defense and investigations practice in New York, moving over from Debevoise & Plimpton.

Emerging companies partner David Haber has joined WilmerHale in New York, joining from Lowenstein Sandler.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jZ0llv