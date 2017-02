Wenchi Hu has joined Latham & Watkins as partner in the firm's New York corporate department and financial institutions group. She moves over from the Securities and Exchange Commission where she was head of the Office of Clearance and Settlement Supervision.

Also leaving the SEC is Michael Osnato, former chief of the Complex Financial Instruments Unit of the SEC's Enforcement Division. He joins Simpson Thacher & Bartlett as partner in New York and as a member of the firm's government and internal investigations practice.

