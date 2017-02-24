Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Feb. 27, 2017
Weil Gotshal & Manges has added Brian Gingold as partner in its global private equity practice in New York. He joins from Gibson Dunn & Crutcher.
Former SEC Chair Mary Jo White will return to Debevoise & Plimpton as senior chair of the firm.
Glenn Smith has joined Seyfarth Shaw as a labor and employment partner in New York, moving over from Littler Mendelson.
To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2l6ZHBU
Weil Gotshal & Manges has added Brian Gingold as partner in its global private equity practice in New York. He joins from Gibson Dunn & Crutcher.
Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.
Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property law community. All times local.