FinTech attorney Stephen Aschettino has joined Loeb & Loeb as partner in the firm's advanced media and technology department in New York. He joins from Foley & Lardner.

Shearman & Sterling has added private equity partner Brien Wassner to its M&A practice in New York. He joins from Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy.

