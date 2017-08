Eric Cowan has joined McGuireWoods as partner in New York, leading the firm's global media and entertainment practice. He was previously with Squire Patton Boggs.

Hunton & Williams has added Robert Brusco as partner in its real estate practice. He joins the firm in New York from Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf.

