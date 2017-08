Nyron Persaud has joined Winston & Strawn as partner in New York. He joins the employee benefits and executive compensation practice from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld.

Christopher Johnson and Zachary Mazin are joining McKool Smith as principals in New York. They will join the financial litigation practice from Kasowitz Benson Torres.

