3 months ago
Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - June 2, 2017
June 2, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 3 months ago

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - June 2, 2017

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

Reed Smith has formed a new aviation and aerospace finance ad commercial space business practice with two new hires from Dentons. Elizabeth Evans joins as partner in New York and was previously head of the aviation and aerospace group at Dentons. Delbert Smith joins as special counsel in Tysons, Virginia, and previously led Dentons' space business group. Reed Smith has also added Rachael Pontikes as partner in the firm's life sciences health industry group in Chicago. She moves over from Duane Morris.

DLA Piper has added Michael Silva as partner and chair of the financial services regulatory group in New York. He moves over from GE Capital Corporation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rrL6FX

