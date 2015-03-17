FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - March 17, 2014
March 17, 2015

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - March 17, 2014

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - K&L Gates has added six partners in its financial services litigation and antitrust practices in Boston. Jeffrey Patterson, Christopher Finnerty, Morgan Nickerson, Sean Higgins, David Fialkow and Michael Murphy move across from Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough.

Winston & Strawn has also added six partners to its ranks, all from Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman. Joining in New York are Peter Alfano, Anthony Schouten, James Kelly, Scott Landau and Bart Pisella. In Washington, Chris Zochowski will be co-chair of the M&A and securities practice.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LmUGRp

