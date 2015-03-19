Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - March 19, 2015

(Reuters) - Gibson Dunn & Crutcher has added Y. Shukie Grossman, the former co-head of the private funds group at Weil Gotshal & Manges, as partner in New York. Grossman will also be co-chair of Gibson’s investment finds practice group.

Justin Florence has left his post as special assistant and associate counsel to President Barack Obama to join Ropes & Gray as counsel in its appellate and Supreme Court practice in Boston.

