FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - March 19, 2015
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 19, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - March 19, 2015

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Gibson Dunn & Crutcher has added Y. Shukie Grossman, the former co-head of the private funds group at Weil Gotshal & Manges, as partner in New York. Grossman will also be co-chair of Gibson’s investment finds practice group.

Justin Florence has left his post as special assistant and associate counsel to President Barack Obama to join Ropes & Gray as counsel in its appellate and Supreme Court practice in Boston.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1956FkH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.