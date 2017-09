(Reuters) - Four finance and securities attorneys have left Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman for Winston & Strawn in New York. Mats Carlston joins as co-chair of the global finance practice along with partners William Egler and David Odrich and of counsel Tim Kober.

Akerman has two new intellectual property partners in New York, Ross Charap and Matthew Finkelstein, both from Arent Fox.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FyXyag