Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - March 30, 2015

(Reuters) - Michael Bresnick, the former executive director of President Barack Obama’s financial fraud enforcement task force, has moved over to Venable. He joins as partner and chair of its financial services investigations and enforcement practice in Washington. Also joining Venable is Julie McConnell, a former assistant general counsel at the Federal Election Commission and investigative counsel at the U.S. Justice Department. She will be counsel in the firm’s political law and nonprofit groups in Washington.

