Career Tracker: lawyers on the move - April 9, 2015
#Westlaw News
April 9, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Career Tracker: lawyers on the move - April 9, 2015

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel has two new intellectual property partners in its New York office. Brian Slater and Gregory Sephton both mover over from IP boutique Fitzpatrick, Cella, Harper & Scinto.

Former senior deputy chief in the criminal division at the U.S. Department of Justice, James Koukios, has joined Morrison & Foerster as partner in Washington. He joins the securities litigation, enforcement and white collar criminal defense practice group.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IvtBco

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
