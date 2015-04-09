Career Tracker: lawyers on the move - April 9, 2015

(Reuters) - Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel has two new intellectual property partners in its New York office. Brian Slater and Gregory Sephton both mover over from IP boutique Fitzpatrick, Cella, Harper & Scinto.

Former senior deputy chief in the criminal division at the U.S. Department of Justice, James Koukios, has joined Morrison & Foerster as partner in Washington. He joins the securities litigation, enforcement and white collar criminal defense practice group.

