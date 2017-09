(Reuters) - George Pavlenishvili has joined Reed Smith as partner in the firm’s corporate and transactional advisory group in New York. He was previously with Stoel Rives.

Hinshaw & Culbertson has a new partner in its New York office. Peter Maloney joins the insurance practice from QBE North America where he was chief legal officer.

