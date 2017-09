(Reuters) - White & Case has hired Judah Frogel as partner in its New York global banking practice. He rejoins the firm after spending over two years as an analyst at Covenant Review.

Media, entertainment and advertising law firm Frankfurt Kurnit & Selz has added Craig Whitney as partner in its litigation department. He joins the firm in New York from Morrison & Foerster.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1E5d7XD