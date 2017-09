(Reuters) - Richard Marshall, former Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement chief, has joined Katten Muchin Rosenman as partner in the firm’s financial services practice in New York.

John Kaufmann has left RBC Capital Markets where he was the senior tax specialist in the global arbitrage and trading group to join Greenberg Traurig as of counsel in its New York tax practice.

