Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - July 16, 2015

(Reuters) - Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp and Richardson Patel have merged and will keep the name Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp. The firm’s will combine their offices in Los Angeles, New York and Washington. Kevin Gaut, currently managing partner of MSK will be chairman of the new firm and Nimish Patel, co-founder of Richardson Patel, will be vice chairman. Also moving over to the new firm are Marc Jones as partner in Los Angeles, David Gordon and Melanie Figueroa as partners in New York Kevin Friedmann as chair of the corporate and business transactions practice in Los Angeles, Peter Hogan as partner in Los Angeles, Carl Kleidman as counsel in New York, and Mary Ann Sapone as counsel in New York. They are joined by five associates.

David Feldman has left Richardson Patel to join Duane Morris as a corporate partner in New York.

