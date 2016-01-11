Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Jan. 11, 2016

Jan 11 -

K&L Gates has added Derek Steingarten as partner in New York. He joins the investment management, hedge funds and alternative investment practice from Goodwin Procter. In Chicago, Justin Weisberg is now partner in K&L Gates’ construction and engineering practice. He joins from Arnstein & Lehr.

Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo has added two members from Locke Lord in New York. Patricia Kantor joins the real estate practice and Anthony Viola joins the litigation practice.

