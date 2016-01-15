FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Jan. 15, 2016
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 15, 2016 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Jan. 15, 2016

Caitlin Tremblay

2 Min Read

Jan 15 -

K&L Gates has added Brian Vargo and Michelle Repp as partners in the firm’s Pittsburgh office. Vargo joins the investment management, hedge funds and alternative investments practice from Dechert and Repp rejoins the firm in the corporate M&A practice from II-VI Incorporated, where she was corporate counsel. K&L Gates has also hired Dorothy Robinson as of counsel in its higher education and tax exempt organizations practice in New York. She joins from Yale University where she was general counsel and senior counselor to the university’s president. Joining K&L Gates in Los Angeles is Andrea Wang Lucan, who will be partner in the firm’s energy and infrastructure projects and transactions practice. She joins from Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton. K&L Gates has also added two new partners to its Asia practice. Corporate lawyer Ian Liao joins in Shanghai from Jones Day and disputes lawyer Glenn Cheng joins in Singapore from Nabarro.

Christina Baltz is now partner in Withers Bergman’s New York office. She will continue to focus on wealth management and structuring matters and was previously partner at Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/203VVsF

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.