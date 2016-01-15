Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Jan. 15, 2016

Jan 15 -

K&L Gates has added Brian Vargo and Michelle Repp as partners in the firm’s Pittsburgh office. Vargo joins the investment management, hedge funds and alternative investments practice from Dechert and Repp rejoins the firm in the corporate M&A practice from II-VI Incorporated, where she was corporate counsel. K&L Gates has also hired Dorothy Robinson as of counsel in its higher education and tax exempt organizations practice in New York. She joins from Yale University where she was general counsel and senior counselor to the university’s president. Joining K&L Gates in Los Angeles is Andrea Wang Lucan, who will be partner in the firm’s energy and infrastructure projects and transactions practice. She joins from Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton. K&L Gates has also added two new partners to its Asia practice. Corporate lawyer Ian Liao joins in Shanghai from Jones Day and disputes lawyer Glenn Cheng joins in Singapore from Nabarro.

Christina Baltz is now partner in Withers Bergman’s New York office. She will continue to focus on wealth management and structuring matters and was previously partner at Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft.

