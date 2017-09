Jan 19 -

Cozen O‘Connor has hired Nicole Sprinzen as a member in its criminal defense and internal investigations practice. She joins the firm in Washington from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld.

Theodore Schroeder is now counsel in Alston & Bird’s Washington office. He joins the legislative and public policy group and was most recently chief counsel to Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons.

