Jan 21 -

Schiff Hardin has hired Domenick Pugliese as partner in its New York financial markets and products group. He moves over from Paul Hastings.

Former federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York, Adam Fee, has joined Milbank Tweed Hadley & McCloy as special counsel in New York. He will focus on white collar investigations and defense, complex civil litigation and regulatory enforcement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JZuvjN