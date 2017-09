Jan 27 -

Hogan Lovells has added two partners in its intellectual property media and technology practice in New York. Michael Dougherty and Tony Pezzano move over from King & Spalding.

Anthony Saur has left Venable to join Morrison Cohen as partner in the firm’s corporate department in New York.

