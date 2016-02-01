FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Feb. 1, 2016
February 1, 2016 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Feb. 1, 2016

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

Feb 1 -

Kirkland & Ellis has added Norm Champ as partner in the firm’s New York office. He joins the private fund group from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission where he was director of the Division of Investment Management.

Financial services litigator Jared Clark has joined Phillips Nizer as partner in the firm’s bankruptcy and restructuring and litigation practices in New York. He moves over from Bingham McCutchen.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Pt5kqh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
