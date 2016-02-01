Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Feb. 1, 2016

Feb 1 -

Kirkland & Ellis has added Norm Champ as partner in the firm’s New York office. He joins the private fund group from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission where he was director of the Division of Investment Management.

Financial services litigator Jared Clark has joined Phillips Nizer as partner in the firm’s bankruptcy and restructuring and litigation practices in New York. He moves over from Bingham McCutchen.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Pt5kqh