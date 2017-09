Feb 3 -

Steven Paradise has left his post as co-head of the securities litigation and enforcement practice at Vinson & Elkins to join Richard Kibbe & Orbe as partner in the firm’s New York litigation group.

Gregg Galardi is now partner in Ropes & Gray’s business restructuring group in New York, moving over from DLA Piper.

