Feb 4 -

Chad Johnson, former chief of investor protection in the New York attorney general’s office, has joined Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan as partner in New York.

Former in-house counsel at GE, Richard Tannenbaum has rejoined Reed Smith as partner in the firm’s financial industry and commercial restructuring and bankruptcy groups in New York.

