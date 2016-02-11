Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Feb. 11, 2016

Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson has added two partners to its M&A and private equity practice in New York. Warren de Wied rejoins the firm from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. Scott Luftglass joins from Davis Polk Wardwell.

Construction disputes lawyer David Kiefer joins King & Spalding as partner in New York. He was previously with Dentons. Transportation finance attorney Christopher Buchanan has joined King & Spalding as partner in Charlotte, North Carolina, moving over from Moore & Van Allen. King & Spalding has also added Phillip Street as partner in Atlanta. He joins the healthcare and life sciences practice from Paul Hastings.

