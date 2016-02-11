FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Feb. 11, 2016
February 11, 2016 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Feb. 11, 2016

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson has added two partners to its M&A and private equity practice in New York. Warren de Wied rejoins the firm from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. Scott Luftglass joins from Davis Polk Wardwell.

Construction disputes lawyer David Kiefer joins King & Spalding as partner in New York. He was previously with Dentons. Transportation finance attorney Christopher Buchanan has joined King & Spalding as partner in Charlotte, North Carolina, moving over from Moore & Van Allen. King & Spalding has also added Phillip Street as partner in Atlanta. He joins the healthcare and life sciences practice from Paul Hastings.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/20qlySM

