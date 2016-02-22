FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Feb. 22, 2016
February 22, 2016

1 Min Read

Blank Rome has added more than 100 attorneys and additional staff to its New York and Washington offices with the acquisition of Dickstein Shapiro. The acquisition has also given Blank Rome two new practice groups, government contracts and insurance coverage.

K&L Gates has hired Robert Sichel as partner in its investment management practice. He joins the firm in New York from Pacific Global Advisors where he was general counsel. K&L Gates has also added Bryce Linsenmayer as a corporate and M&A partner in Houston, Texas. He joins from Baker & Hostetler. In Sydney, Australia, K&L Gates has added three corporate and transactional partners: Nick Humphrey, Hal Lloyd and Daniel Atkin join from Sparke Helmore Lawyers. In Brisbane, the firm brings onboard real estate partner Chris Wille from Holding Redlich.

