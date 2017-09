By Caitlin Tremblay

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman has added transportation and structured finance attorney Jonathan Goldstein as partner in New York. He joins from Katten Muchin Rosenman.

David Horner has rejoined Hunton & Williams as partner in the firm’s infrastructure public-private partnerships practice in Washington. He moves over from Allen & Overy.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QQ7rqC