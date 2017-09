By Caitlin Tremblay

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has added private equity partner Patrick Rice in New York. He joins from Reed Smith.

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York Andrew Bauer has rejoined Kaye Scholer as partner in New York where he joins the white collar and internal investigations practice.

