Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - March 4, 2016

By Caitlin Tremblay

K&L Gates has added Peter Shea as partner in its investment management, hedge funds and alternative investments practice in New York. He was previously with Katten Muchin Rosenman. K&L Gates has added Bonita Chan as of counsel in its litigation and dispute resolution practice in Hong Kong. She joins from Hastings & Co.

Frank Monaco is now partner in Mayer Brown’s global corporate and securities practice in New York. He joins from Hogan Lovells. Rod Brown has joined Mayer Brown JSM as partner in Singapore. He joins the corporate and securities practice from Latham & Watkins.

