FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - March 4, 2016
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 4, 2016 / 11:47 AM / a year ago

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - March 4, 2016

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

By Caitlin Tremblay

K&L Gates has added Peter Shea as partner in its investment management, hedge funds and alternative investments practice in New York. He was previously with Katten Muchin Rosenman. K&L Gates has added Bonita Chan as of counsel in its litigation and dispute resolution practice in Hong Kong. She joins from Hastings & Co.

Frank Monaco is now partner in Mayer Brown’s global corporate and securities practice in New York. He joins from Hogan Lovells. Rod Brown has joined Mayer Brown JSM as partner in Singapore. He joins the corporate and securities practice from Latham & Watkins.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1L770pT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.